NORTH BEND — Don't miss OMSI's Planetarium Discovery Dome at North Bend Public Library — two opportunities, one at 2:30 p.m. and the second one at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. OMSI’s portable, museum-quality planetarium will bring the night sky inside via a guided presentation. Students will explore our Sun — its predictable patterns, relative brightness and distance from Earth, gravitational pull of celestial bodies, and each one of our solar system’s planets.
This will be followed by a movie, "Two Small Pieces of Glass - The Amazing Telescope."
This event is intended for school-age children and is open to the public. Space is limited, and we will seat children first-come first-served.
For more information about this and and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.