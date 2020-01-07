WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers return to the Winchester Bay Community Center Saturday, Jan. 18. Start the new year off right with some old time music.
The stage show will open with a fiddle jamboree which begins at 1 p.m. Various artists will follow, and musicians will play a variety of old time tunes until 3 p.m. There is always an open jam before the show. Those attending are invited to bring their stringed acoustic instrument and join in the music. There is sometimes a circle jam from 3-4 p.m. following the stage show.
Cookies and coffee are provided. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. The center is located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association is a nonprofit 501C organization which was founded in 1964 with the sole purpose of “preserving, promoting and perpetuating old time music and old time fiddling.” The OOTFA Members of District 5 welcome newcomers.
For more information, call Kriss at 541-260-6756 or Dawn at 541-347-4561.