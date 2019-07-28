I recently had the opportunity to visit Renee Blom's garden.
I was having a very demanding day at my desk so I decompressed with a walk over to Lady Bug Landing Community Garden. It was a Wednesday so Renee was there, and I found her visiting with Cindy Delgado. In the course of the conversation with both my gardening heroes, I (and Cindy) got the coveted invite to see Renee's garden up the West Fork.
It had been 13 years since Blom's river house was on the Coos Bay Garden Club's garden tour. I recognized it from that tour, but the trees had really grown up and the deck was exploding with even more color.
Cindy and I met Renee in the driveway and then the three of us went down to where Don, Renee's husband, was splitting wood for his church ministry program. He took a break and off the four of us went on a grounds tour. First to the orchard where the fruit trees and blueberries were fenced. From there we strolled down to the river and talked briefly about the large greenhouse across the bridge and the logs hung up behind the bridge footing.
Then we were off to see the small greenhouses. On the way we heard the details of Don's amazing barn that is made from old cedar planking and just how many cords of wood were needed for winter. Back up toward the house on one side of the drive we passed the foot shaped garden they see from their bedroom. There was a raised bed on the other side of the driveway and fuchsias hung from trees right in front of the deck.
Renee told me that someone had described her garden as being like rooms. Their acreage is indeed broken up with enclosures to detour the varmints.
She said her favorite spot was the upper garden where we seemed to spend the most time. My guess, its because the sun's rays continue there for hours.
I took a "few" photos so I could share some of the most beautiful vignettes but there was just so much to see. It's impossible to show how many spectacular blooms and plants populated the grounds. I asked Renee if she stopped at every nursery she saw to buy plants and she said no. Nearly everything in her yard is from seed, trade or gift.
There was a lemon tree tucked in behind the house full of lemons, tall colorful fragrant lilies, a spectrum of vibrant poppies, a variety of blue and purple salvias, the biggest most beautiful hollyhocks I have ever seen, and a showy tropical fox glove I fell in love with.
When I told my friend Carlin I was going she was disappointed she couldn't go, but I told her she and I have a standing invitation. I can't wait to go again. As any flower gardener knows there is a cycle of activity. I can't wait to see what will be in bloom on my next visit and maybe get to see the large greenhouse.
I didn't tell Carlin about the delicious blueberry rhubarb crisp Renee fed us with Umpqua Dairy French vanilla ice cream. Cindy and I contributed that from our stop at TNT Market, the last stop for river folks.