NORTH BEND — Celebrate the annual Lighted Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Saturday, Dec. 7, at the North Bend Community Center. Doors will open for Holly Jolly Christmas event at 2:45 p.m. just in time for Santa's arrival. Santa will visit with children and provide a small gift and a stocking for every child. There will be fun crafts activities for children, tasty holiday treats, cider, and music. Raffle tickets will be gathered for the annual bicycle give away. On boy and one girl, 12 or younger, will be the lucky winner of a brand new bike. Adults can enter a drawing for a poinsettia. At 5 p.m. North Bend's Christmas tree will be lighted for the season then its time for the annual Lighted Christmas Parade.
Anyone interested in joining the Lighted Christmas Parade should: contact Gator or Penny via email sthavensts@aol.com; register on the city's website www.northbendoregon.us; or drop into the North Bend Visitor Center for information.