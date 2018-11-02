Try 1 month for 99¢
NORTH BEND — Learn how your diet can be contributing to stress at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at North Bend Public Library. The library will present “Fight Back Against Stress,” a program by Cheryl O’Dell, MSN, Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Foods.

“While it’s impossible to remove all stress from your life,” O’Dell says, “incorporating a few specific nutrients into your diet can help you deal with life’s many stressors.”

For more information about these events and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.

