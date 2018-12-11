Try 1 month for 99¢

NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library will celebrate the holiday season with an Open House, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. All are welcome.

From 2 to 4 p.m., gingerbread houses will be provided for children to decorate, and from 4 to 6, the Little Match Girls will provide musical entertainment.

Cheer and light refreshments will be served.

For more information about this and and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.

