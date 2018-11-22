NORTH BEND — Soon the buildings in North Bend with be lit up with holiday lights. The Community Christmas Tree and our hearts will be glowing especially on Wednesday, Dec. 5, when Santa will be arriving. It is a new date for this festivity so don’t let it sneak up on you. Along with a stocking for every girl and boy there will be a small gift and a toothbrush. This tradition was the result of a young boy’s wishes while visiting Santa and now a wonderful addition to the celebration.
One of the many highlights to enjoy will be tasty morsels from some of the local restaurants. Decorations, music, and food, cookies, cider and treats. It is an evening of Christmas magic for young and old alike. There will be craft activities, bicycle drawings for the kids and poinsettia drawings for the adults. Santa’s helpers will be collecting ticket stubs for children ages 12 and under to enter the bicycle give away.
The celebration will take place at the North Bend Community Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Santa plans to be there at 6 p.m. There will be activity tables set up 6-7 p.m.
An assortment of local restaurant will supply some appetizers. There will be cookies, coffee and warm cider. Adults will have a chance at winning a Poinsettia through a raffle. One lucky boy and girl will win a bicycle and helmet. The child must be present to win when their name is dawn.
Bicycle & Helmet Drawing - Children must be present to win! A special thanks goes to Coos Cycle and North Bend Sanitation for donating bikes. The Women of Holy Redeemer Church will be distributing stockings. Also present with some added surprises will be North Bend's parks, police and fire departments.
Activity Tables provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, Bursting with Joy Balloon Sculptures, local Girl Scouts, First Baptist Church of North Bend and North Bend Public Library.