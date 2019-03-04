COOS BAY — Southwestern’s Geology Lecture Series continues when Dr. Shannon Kobs Mawotniak joins the series at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Dr. Nawotniak will present a lecture on "SUBSEA: Robotic Submarines, Underwater Volcanoes, and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life."
Dr. Nawotniak is a professor of volcanology and the director of the Honors Program at Idaho State University. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Michigan Technical University and PhD from SUNY Buffalo. She is a leader in the FINESSE (Field Investigations to Enable Solar System Science and Exploration), BASALT (Biologic Analog Science Associated with Lava Terrains), and SUBSEA (Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog) which are all NASA research projects. These NASA projects are using volcanoes on Earth to understand the Moon, Mars and Enceladus and whether they could have supported life.
Dr. Nawotniak has worked on or visited active volcanoes in seven different countries including: Inyo volcanoes in California, the Los Tuxtlas Volcanic Field in Veracruz, Mexico, Mauna Ulu in Hawaii and the eastern Snake River Plain volcanic zone in Idaho. Career highlights include being a simulation astronaut and riding a horse through the rainforest up a volcano … with a machete.
Geology Lecture Series talks are free and are held in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. For those not able to attend in person, this lecture will be Livestreamed and archived, with access from the college's website at https://livestream.com/SWOCC/geology2018-19. Additional talks in the series for this academic year include: Dr. Julia Reece (Texas A & M), an Ocean Drilling Program distinguished lecturer on April 13; and Dr. Stephen Palumbi (Stanford) on extreme life in the sea on May 17. Lecture series sponsors include DB Western, The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, the Southwestern Foundation and the Southwestern Oregon Community College.
For additional information, contact Ron Metzger at 541-888-7216.