COOS BAY — The Dolphin Playhouse will be bringing the British Empire to the Empire district of Coos Bay this holiday season. Cinderella: a British Panto, will be performed weekends Dec. 13-29.
In Britain, holiday panto is an annual tradition and it is not at all a true pantomime. There are no white painted faces, no silent clowns. In fact, there is nothing at all silent about a British Holiday Panto; its probably the noisiest, rowdiest, silliest, and rudest sort of theater you can attend in the United Kingdom, at least with the whole family attending.
Introduced in England in 1717, panto starts with a familiar fairy tale or children’s story, then injects a bit of Monty Python style comedy, contemporary references, and audience participation to create a raucous, silly entertainment that’s child pleasing yet has enough sly references to entertain all the grownups, too.
Panto has some specific stylistic standards. There is always at least one “dame” part, a female role played by a man and one or more male roles played by women. There is usually some slapstick humor thrown in, audience participation encouraged, in fact, demanded, and the original fairy tale is camped up beyond belief with local topic improvisation encouraged.
Directed by Peg Boots and Alice Carlson, the production features Matilda Orendorff as Cinderella, Logan Coates as Prince Charming, Margaret Partner as the Fairy Godmother, George Nixon and Richard Dungjen as the stepsisters, and Barbara Booth Nixon as the Ugly Stepmother. Other cast members include Alyson Lyons, Semantha Ashford, Jan Rice, Paul Olson, Phaedra Davis, and Lexie Baugh.
Panto is a marvelous and wonderful, if a little eccentric, British institution that the Dolphin Players are bringing to the stage weekends from Dec. 13-29. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 12. There is also a family ticket being offered for this show at $25. Pay-what-you-can performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark in the historic Empire District of Coos Bay. Reservations can be made on the website at thedolphinplayers.webs.com or by calling 541-808-2611.