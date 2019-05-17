NORTH BEND — The next Jubilee concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. in North Bend. The concert will be preseneted by Steve Blum who says, “I’ve done the concert by myself in the past, but this time two of my grandsons will be joining me. From a song I wrote, "Me & Toby, Parker, Nick & Bo," I’ll be privileged to have Toby and Bo with me. Toby is 23 and will soon be married, while Bo is 20 and taking classes at Umpqua Community College. Together we call ourselves “The Blums.” Refreshments will be available.
Breaking
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault