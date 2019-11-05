COOS BAY — The Armchair Film Adventures series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with Globe Trekker’s “Across America — Route 66 & Beyond” being screened in in the Myrtlewood Meeting Room.
Host Justine Shapiro kicks off this Around the World journey with a road trip across the United States following in the footsteps of the American Dream. Starting in the historic river port of Lynchburg, Virginia she follows the Blue Ridge Parkway, journeying to Tennessee and the city of Nashville. She visits its famous country music sites and the old plantation home of U.S. President Andrew Jackson. In Memphis she visits the National Civil Rights Museum and the Lorraine Hotel, site of the brutal assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. She then she stops in at Graceland, the famous home of Elvis Presley, to check out his famous car and personal aircraft collections. Shapiro then hits the legendary Route 66, stopping at a giant cattle auction in Oklahoma City. She then joins the "Trail of Tears" memorial walk for Native Americans before crossing the Texas Panhandle into Arizona where she visits the world's best-preserved meteor crater.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Call 541-269-1101 or stop in the library at 525 Anderson Ave. for more information.