NORTH BEND — A new youth aviation program open to 14 and older will begin Friday, May 3, in the terminal building of Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. Retired combat engineer Pete Broussard will be offering Level I training every Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. with support from airport staff. Weather permitting, as training progresses, Broussard will take a student up in his open cockpit Gyro-plane Saturdays and Sundays to practice what they have learned.
There are three training levels to this non-certification program offered through Raptor Sentinel Aerial Reconnaissance — to search from above for life down below. http://raptorsentinel.org
Level I training is to develop scanners; Level II to become an observer and Level III to train about the field of aviation; weather and communications. This remedial training is for those who can support Search and Rescue operations of the Coos County Sheriff's Office providing an aerial reconnaissance platform.
Raptor Sentinel is an outreach of Chaplains of Industry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation supported by individual contributions and public grants that provides chaplaincy and spiritual support services to businesses and civic organizations. While Raptor Sentinel aviation support strives to be available 24/7, availability depends upon volunteer pilots who are otherwise employed full-time and are not rated for instrument flying.
This training is open to all who are interested at no charge. Level I training is approximately a 20-week program.
If you still have questions, email administrator@raptorsentinel.org or call 541-808-0585.