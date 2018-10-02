COOS BAY — The New World String Project brings together four mighty players who weave a shimmering sonic tapestry from Celtic, Nordic and American folk traditions and will give a concert 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
Fiddler John Weed is a classically-trained violinist who has spent the last 25 years immersed in traditional Irish fiddle styles. John Weed and guitarist Stuart Mason also play together in the long-running Celtic band Molly’s Revenge. Celtic harp master Lisa Lynne, who gained international renown via recordings and tours with the label Windham Hill, often performs in a duo with NWSP-mate Aryeh Frankfurter. For years, Aryeh Frankfurter has been delighting audiences around the globe with his passionate, enduring and evocative music on Celtic harp, Swedish nyckelharpa (or keyed fiddle) and other stringed instruments. Stuart Mason is known for his authentic vocals and nimble skills on guitar, mandola, and banjo. Together, these intrepid string explorers take audiences on a thrilling, melodically exuberant musical ride.
Tickets will be $20 and $12 to those younger than 14. Advance tickets are available at http://www.NewWorldStringProject.com.