BANDON — Kayakers and paddle boarders have a new launch access site at Bandon’s boat basin. This paddle launch is the first of many. The entire paddle launch project includes updating existing and the installation of new paddle launches in Coos, Curry and Coastal Douglas counties.
Bandon’s new launch is located directly at the bottom of the dock gangway near Elmira Avenue. It will provide easy access for kayakers and paddlers into the Coquille River.
Travel Southern Oregon Coast, Oregon South Coast Regional Tourism Network and the Port of Bandon invites the public to celebrate the inaugural launch with appetizers, drinks and a ribbon cutting by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the dock gangway.
Following the paddle launch ceremony, everyone is invited to continue to enjoy all that Bandon has to offer by attending the Alive After Five wine walk.