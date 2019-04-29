COOS BAY — Oregon's New Landlord-Tenant Law: What Does It Mean? presentations will be available throughout Coos and Curry County. Oregon Law Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and will be offering a one-hour presentation in order to explain the new landlord-tenant law and how it will apply to renters and landlords.
The first presentation will be held at 11-noon Wednesday, May 15, at ORCCA in Brookings, 517 Railroad St.; 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson; and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
For more information, visit http://oregonlawcenter.org.