COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library exhibits will feature the works of three prominent local artists during the month of October. Oil paintings by Kathleen Morey Bailey are on display inside the library. The lobby cases feature the pine needle basketry of Duffy Stender, and jewelry and metalwork by Veneita Stender.
Kathleen Morey Bailey, a native Californian, transports viewers into her adventurous life experiences via oil on canvas. She has developed the ability to paint the “Essence Energy” of a person, place of emotion Colors, forms and unique patterns touch people mentally, emotionally, as well as visually. People say they use her paintings as a tool to know themselves better.
Displayed in corporate or personal living spaces, landscapes from where Kathleen has lived bring peace and the power of nature to the viewer. The contrasting cultural experiences of her travels in North America, Europe, Africa, Central America, the Caribbean, Egypt and Istanbul burst into color and form in either landscapes or surrealistic representations to delight and compassionately blend with diverse lifestyles. As a founding member of Art-By-The-Sea Gallery and Studio in Bandon, she displays her work full-time and periodically teaches classes.
Duffy Stender likes to describe his basketwork as “An Oregon artist using materials found in Oregon and inspired by the birds of Oregon.” The needles he uses are collected in the spring from Ponderosa Pine tree branches that have broken off due to severe winter storms. The needles are picked, sorted, cleaned and dried before the weaving can begin. His baskets often feature a painting on a this wooden bottom. He designs and sketches birds native to the Northwest and paints the design with Prismacolor. When completed, the work is given a clear protective sealer.
Veneita Stender’s journey into jewelry and metalwork began at age five when she discovered crystals sparkling in the sun of the family ranch in central Idaho. A degree in clothing, textiles, and related arts and a career in the field honed her interest in wearable art. A ‘Texture in Jewelry’ course taught by noted jewelry artist Harold O’Connor helped her realize her fascination with the countless metalworking methods, tools, torch work, stone setting techniques and creative jewelry design. In the years since, she has attended countless workshops by noted art jewelers.
The exhibits are available for viewing during library open hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month. The library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue.