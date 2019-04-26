COOS BAY — NeighborWorks Umpqua is offering an interactive financial capabilities class that will help you build confidence and renew your outlook on managing your money. Participants will learn: goal setting and money saving skills; how to conquer the monthly bill balancing act; credit and how it affects the prices you pay; and tips and tricks on being an educated shopper.
The cost of the class is $100. Scholarships are available to those who qualify. If you are unable to attend a class at the office from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, an online class may fit in your schedule.
Register online at nwumpqua.org/classes.