I think there is a lot of confusion about bees.
I've noticed more varieties of bees since I've become a beekeeper. There are about 20,000 varieties in America and 50,000 of them live in Oregon. But the glamorous social honey bee is the only one humans exploit and try to control. I am one of them. Sometimes we create problems meddling with mother nature.
I recently talked about what the commercial honey bee operations in the area meant to me as a beekeeper. I was sure happy they weren't in my back yard.
Jane and Shigeo Oku, Coos County Beekeeper Association members, brought some photos showing how too many bees can be a problem. I've seen bee poo on my car and certainly on my white inspector's garb, you can't miss the mustard colored spots. But even I was a little surprised by what I saw.
Commercial bees are transported in refrigerated semis, which induces a state of torpor, much like hibernation. Locked in their boxes, heading to God knows where, when hundreds of thousands of these critters finally get out to go, they go, a lot. Yes bees poop. But when a 100 plus hive boxes full of bees finally cut loose, it isn't pretty.
Once relieved they look for real food and water. The corn syrup mixture fed to them on the transport, between jobs, is a little like rice soup for every meal.
The photos Oku's shared were from a home near Four Corners in the Coquille Fairview area. These homeowner awoke to more than 100 boxes within 200 yards of their door. Their car, lawn furniture, house and travel trailer all decorated in poop.
The yard was covered in bees kissing the ground.
The dog going out to take care of its business got a big surprise. Walking through the yard, minding its own business, unknowingly stepped on bees. The first bee to get stepped on set off an alarm and the gang reacted, understandably. Guess what? a bunch of cranky bees, stung the dog on the tender pads of his feet and probably a variety other fur-free places. The concerned parents ran their beloved dog to the vet.
As a homeowner I would be a little miffed with that kind of surprise.
If you're afraid to go outside because there's a storm of bees, I would say that constitutes a nuisance.
And who is responsible? The commercial bee folks or the property owner? Was there any documentation laying that all out? What if a little kid had been the victim instead of a dog?
This of course is a kind of an extreme example of something that we have seen locally this season.
On the other hand I met with a former classmate who lives in North Bend in what most of us would refer to as a hoity toity neighborhood. That would be the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions gang. Don't get me wrong I like the idea of rules but I also like the idea of talking to folks and sharing your perspective. I suspect anyone who can afford a hoity toity home has some level of intelligence and ability to reason.
So this fella got excited about having bees again and yes maybe eight hives was a few too many but after I listened to him I suggested he move, my neighbors don't fuss about the garbage can, the travel trailer, the sidewalk, or my bees.
I am sure no one researched the bee's flight path or the likelihood of a honey bee stinging someone who wasn't an immediate threat. I wonder if they even considered the benefit of them pollinating their fruits, vegetables and flowers. And even an experienced beekeeper like this guy couldn't tell the bees to stop reproducing so he started reducing the number of hives he had just before he was served with a Cease and Desist Order.
But I can see both sides.
If your hood has rules, develop specific guidelines and anyone with serious issues should share concerns in a civil manner. Simple conversations about your concerns are generally better than threatening litigation or just stirring it up.
If you really are allergic, wear a medic-alert and pack an epi-pen? Figure out which sting will kill you.
How about remove anything in your yard that might attract a pollinator bee because honey bees don't swing by to visit unless you have something worth coming for.
I still believe most people are good and want to get along. Which is why every city needs an ordinance for bees, dogs, chickens and I vote kids too. They are way too active in the summer for my liking.