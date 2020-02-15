FLORENCE — The Boston-based Neave Trio will be performing in Florence on March 4 at the Florence Events Center, on Quince Street, in a program presented by the Seacoast Entertainment Association.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be a pre-show talk with the performers at 6:15 p.m.
Neave Trio will perform works by four distinguished women composers from the Romantic era through the modern era. Such pieces include Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio, Amy Beach's Piano Trio in A minor, Cecile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 1, and Jennifer Higdon's Piano Trio.
"There is so much great repertoire that is under-performed, especially from women composers," said Anna Williams, the group's violinist. "And we feel it is essential to program and record these masterworks alongside the more well-known catalogue of piano trio repertoire. These women really broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations and we are excited to honor their unique contributions and voices."
The group consists of Williams, Mikhail Veselov on cello, and Eri Nakamura on piano. Neave formed in 2010 and has since earned praise for their engaging, cutting-edge performances. They have performed at concert series' and festivals worldwide, such as Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The Trio has also appeared as soloists for Beethoven's Triple Concerto with orchestras around the country as well as holding residency positions at institutions of learning around the country.
Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, and collaborating with other artists. The collaborations include concerts with dance companies, composers, and music videos.
"What excellent performances this trio gives here of works that deserve them," stated the New York Times in their review.
For more information about the group, visit the Neave Trio's website at www.neavetrio.com. Tickets cost $10 to $35 and can be purchased at www.seacoastea.org/tickets.