NORTH BEND — At 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, the North Bend Public Library will present storyteller Steven Henegar live on Zoom and streaming on Youtube. His performance will be available for later viewing for one week. To register for this event, go to https://tinyurl.com/y7ldk6o5.
A Midwestern storyteller, Henegar celebrates the wonderful variety of stories people use to share their lives. He calls up the everyday and the fantastic to discover feelings and experiences that connect everyone. The 25-year veteran performer and workshop leader blends the easy conversation of his family’s storytelling with incisive imagery shaped by a decade in the theater as an actor, writer and director. For more information, go to https://www.stevenhenegar.com/.
This performance will be the first of three concerts aimed at adult viewers. The material presented will be appropriate for children, but in Henegar’s words, “It's useful to have spent a little more time in the world to appreciate the stories."
This series, called “Stories at Seven,” is in celebration of the summer reading program theme, “Imagine Your Story.” On July 10, True Thomas will tell legends, and on July 24, Emmy Award-winning teller Jim May will finish the series with true and not-so-true stories.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or see the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library. The North Bend Library is located at 1800 Sherman Ave. North Bend.
