BAY AREA — North Bend Medical Center, a strong supporter of South Coast Hospice, has created a huge event to benefit hospice services to patients and family members. The “Mega Sale” has become one of the largest yard sale in the Bay Area, with space fees donated to South Coast Hospice. A huge variety of treasures have been sold in past years, including saddles, baby clothes, garden tools, artwork, kitchenware, linens, toys, furniture, jewelry, books and much more.
This year, the event will be held 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m Saturday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot at North Bend Medical Center, located at 1900 Woodland Drive, North Bend. Over 40 vendors will be present at this growing event. Everyone is welcome to buy a spot to sell their treasures or tasty treats (requires food handler’s permits). Spots are $20 and are the size of two parking spaces or half a space, one parking space is available for $10. Those interested can contact Susan Molzahn at 541-267-5151,ext. 1474 or Carol Gardner at 541-269-2986.