“Rats!”
I’ve had both rats and mice in my home over the years, and if I had to choose one to have living with me, I’d definitely pick the mice.
“Rat” is more of a common name than a scientific group, and several different genera of small mammals called “rat.” According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, three species of “woodrats” are native to Oregon; the range of two of those include the southern Oregon Coast. Woodrats are related to pack rats and don’t usually come in people’s homes. Woodrats (Neotoma) have comparatively larger ears and eyes than common rats (Rattus), and they have hairy or lightly furred tails.
Mice are considerably smaller than rats, with comparatively larger ears and more pointed faces. Sometimes people think voles are rats. Voles, which are of two basic groups, “tree voles” and “field voles,” are between rat- and mouse-size, with short tails and very short ears.
The rats people are most concerned about are the black and brown rats. Both black and brown rats have likely lived with people many thousands of years, and both are invasive around the world (black rats are native to southeast Asia, brown rats are native to Europe). Both have spread primarily via shipping. Have you noticed the metal disks strung on mooring lines of vessels? Such “rat guards” are designed to keep rats from entering or leaving the vessel.
Black rats, Rattus rattus (sometimes called “roof rats”) are the darker and smaller of the two common in-house rats around the world (4-5 ounces, 5-6” long) and have tails a bit longer than their bodies. Black rat scat (droppings) are about a 1/2 inch long and tend to be spindle-shaped.
Brown rats, Rattus norvegicus (also called “Norway rats,” “sewer rats,” or “wharf rats”) are the browner and larger of the two common in-house rats (9-10 ounces, up to 16” long) and have tails a bit shorter than their bodies. Brown rat scat are about 3/4 of an inch long and tend to be capsule-shaped.
Appropriately, a group of rats is called a “mischief.”
And true rats can cause a lot of mischief in and around human habitations. Rats easily gnaw through wood, insulation, wires; they’ll make tunnels and nests in walls, in containers of human and pet/livestock food, and in boxes of old clothes and papers, and more.
While rats are exploring and tunneling and building, they leave trails of urine and feces, both as excrement and to mark their family’s territory. “Smelling a rat” is a real thing.
Rats are also vectors for several diseases that affect humans, including bubonic plague, and rat mites can infect humans as well. And, according to the US Fish & Wildlife Service, rats destroy about 20% of the world’s agricultural products.
Omnivores, true rats eat a wide variety of plants and animals, including eggs and small birds and reptiles -- and they’ll eat dead relatives in a pinch. Ground-nesting birds are especially at risk and (human-transported) rats are pegged with at least half of the extinctions of island-dwelling birds and reptiles.
On the other side of the ecological coin, rats have a lot of predators. Pretty much all land predators of any size will eat rats -- all members of the cat family and dog family, snakes, owls and other predatory birds. No need to worry about their future, however: with their frequent mating, large litters, and rapid maturation rate, through the short generations, brown rats can produce up to 2,000 progeny a year.
We think of rats being drawn to filth and clutter, but rats are actually attracted to the same things we are: a steady source of food and water and a nice, cozy spot to sleep and raise a family -- though their standards of what food and homes are acceptable are admittedly lower than ours. Of course, rats also benefit from places to hide from those numerous potential predators. So, what we might label “garbage,” they often consider “food,” and what we see as clutter, they consider “habitat.”
Rats are smart: they can remember “maps” of where they’ve been and what they found there, and they’re cautious of new things (such as an unfamiliar trap). They’re good climbers and swimmers: they can scamper up rough brick walls and have been known to swim through the traps in toilets. With their ever-growing incisors, they can gnaw through wood, cinder block, and aluminum siding; a 10-ounce brown rat can squeeze its head and lithe body through a hole the size of a quarter.
And rats endure. Rats have thrived in virtually every habitat people have brought them to and have thwarted our most valiant efforts to contain their populations. For extreme example, some populations of New York City rats appear to be evolving resistance to rodenticides.
Will a rat abandon a sinking ship? Yes. And these highly social animals will often help their brethren off the vessel when they do so.
I don’t want rats in my house, but I have to give them credit for their adaptability and persistence.
For information on how to arrange a gift certificate of an exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty Giles at 541/267-4027, mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries . Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In