CHARLESTON — Local naturalist Joe Metzler will be giving an informative talk about the amazing purple martin and the important role it plays in the environment 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at South Slough Reserve. During the second part of the program the group will walk to the slough and observe nest boxes Joe has monitored for the past decade and hopefully have an opportunity to band a few chicks. This will be a fun filled day you won’t want to miss. Participation is free but registration is requested. Workshop is limited to 25 participants. www.southsloughestuary.org
For more information, contact Eric at 541-888-5558, ext. 126