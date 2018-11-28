FLORENCE — Hundreds of manger scenes will be on display for the 13th annual Nativity Festival in Florence. Attendees will have a chance to explore the crèche tradition in the folk art of many cultures. The festival has grown from a one-day event displaying 119 nativity scenes to a three-day festival with almost 400 crèches, tapestries and other art forms depicting the birth of Christ. Local musicians will play in the background to complete the experience.
The event takes place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' local building located on the corner of North Fork and Munsel Lake Roads (2705 Munsel Lake Road) and is free of charge. Children are welcome.
It begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov 30, and continues daily 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2.