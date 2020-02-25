NORTH BEND — From 2-5 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the North Bend Public Library, there will be a free training session for people interested in learning how to administer Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medicine. Naloxone (often known by the brand name Narcan) is designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It can very quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an overdose.
The training takes less than 10 minutes, and the first 30 participants will receive a free Naloxone kit. This training is sponsored by HIV Alliance and Operation Coos County. The North Bend Public Library is located at 1800 Sherman Ave.