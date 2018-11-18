What you are about to hear (and see) is disturbing. My bees have bugs!
These bugs are wiggly little worm-like things, wax moth larve. I found a band of dead renegades on the bottom board about a week ago. They fell prey to my mineral oil. I use that all over my bottom boards instead of buying sticky boards. Mineral oil is cheap, organic and readily available. I wipe it off with paper towel and reapply almost every time I check.
Of the three hives I currently have, one is amazingly strong, one is new as of Oct. 13, which is really late in the season for a swarm to move in, and then there is my problem hive.
My problem hive is a result of combing two weak colonies. One of my rescued swarms had really dark comb. That means old comb. I had noticed an unusual odor when I was initially placing some of that comb in frames. I guess that odor should have been a clue something wasn't copacetic, but I am still kind of new to this bee stuff.
I coated cracks in the hive box and parts of new frames with mineral oil thinking I was potentially preventing the threat of wax moth. Other than seeing a little bit of what looks like spider webbing about a month ago, I thought I was safe.
Early this summer I had found wax moth in some of the dark comb from my rescue I had saved in buckets. I planned to melt it down for wax, but by the time I got to it it was infested.
Apparently wax moth is something that a strong hive can deal with, but a weak one can't. After I combined the weaklings they appeared to be building up so I was feeling pretty good about their increased activity.
I was alarmed by my most recent discovery of so many larve on their bottom board. I was glad the mineral oil was the end of them.
I wonder if the cooler weather is what's causing the new hatch to fall or maybe the the bees are booting them out. I have been babying this hive with pollen substitute and sugar. They appear to be busy coming and going so only time will tell.
At this point it's kind of late in the season to do much for them other than making sure they have provisions. If I open the hive, I could break any seals they have created preparing for winter. If they make it through the winter I will address the contaminated housing issue in the spring. It could mean the burn pile.