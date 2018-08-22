COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association and The World brought the fourth annual Music on the Corner free one hour concerts to the vacant lot at Fourth and Anderson downtown Coos Bay every Friday, an it continues through Aug. 31. You're invited to bring a chair, bring a lunch and bring a friend; but more importantly enjoy these free concerts featuring some of the area's most talented musicians.
Inner Sanctum Studios, a member of Coos Bay Downtown Association, is a sponsor for the 2018 Music on the Corner music series event.
The final two performances are at noon Friday, Aug. 24, Dale Inskeep & Friends; and the farewell Music on the Corner performance will be Aug. 31, featuring Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet.