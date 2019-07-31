It's outdoor free concert season in Coos Bay.
Music on the Bay will provide weekly family friendly entertainment in Mingus Park's amphitheater—every Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 through Sept. 12.
Music on the Bay's organization Vice President Jim Ring said, "This year’s band selection is one of the strongest we have put together, great diversity, lots of fun and quality bands from top to bottom."
Elkhorn BBQ will be onsite as the concert's food vendor. Mingus Park Pool parking lot is reserved for sponsors so plan accordingly. There is no shuttle service so carpooling is highly recommended.
Bring your chair or a blanket, some snacks and get comfortable.
"Our opening act Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds is the don’t want to miss show of the season. They are a powerful eight piece group coming off the release of their album “Gold” with their soul, rock, dirty funk style. Everybody is going to love them," Ring added.
"I found another great country act out of Seattle to continue with our tradition of Northwest country, that started 2015. We hadn’t had a lot of country acts over the years and I decided to search for acts that play predominantly in the Northwest," Ring said. "And that's Aaron Crawford."
"The rest of the lineup is great, The Brothers Comatose, The Brevet, Bay City Swing and Lisa Mann are going to prove the claim that Music on the Bay is one of Oregon’s top concert series," stated Ring.