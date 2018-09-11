COOS BAY — Through the generosity of the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee admission will be free at Coos Art Museum during the Memorial Run events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 14-16. Steve Prefontaine is remembered and honored in his home town of Coos Bay through a variety of ways including the Prefontaine Memorial Run. At Coos Art Museum, the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery houses a large collection of Steve Prefontaine’s awards and memorabilia, as well as numerous photographs highlighting his illustrious running career.
In order to make this gallery display available to all of the runners and Pre’s fans, the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee has arranged to make Museum admission free prior to and during the race. To accommodate the public during the Bay Area Fun Festival, the Museum will have special extended hours of 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. In addition to the Prefontaine Gallery, Museum visitors can view: The 25th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition; Featured Maritime Artist – Jeffrey Hull, Margaret Godfrey: Legends of Northwest Rivers, Oils and Acrylics from the Permanent Collection, and 25 Years of Maritime Art Exhibitions (a historical review).
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members.