COOS BAY — Artist Loft Promotions and the Dolphin Playhouse announces "An Acoustic Evening With ..." the first in a series of live performances beginning in March.
Featuring Caleb Toulou, Jeff Torrence and Kevin Scott, this one night only performance will showcase these artists original music, wonderful vocals and guitar playing skills.
The Dolphin Playhouse is a perfect setting for this small, intimate performance where the patron will be given an up close and personal view of these wonderful singer songwriters. Toulou, Torrence and Scott will perform in the first of this intimate live series scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Dolphin Playhouse located at 580 Newmark Ave. in the historic Empire district of Coos Bay. Advance tickets are $5 and available at The Artist Loft Gallery or $7 at the door on the night of the show.
The next in this series will take place on May 4 featuring Scott Casey on piano with jazz vocalists Jadess Reah, Julianna Seldon, and Shaymus Hanlin. June 1 the Dolphin Playhouse is excited to bring ‘Trillium in Blue’ jazz quartet featuring Jane Stebbins, Nick Lovell, Quila Doyle and Mark Reitter
Additional information can be found on the Artist Loft Promotions website, www.theartistloft.org.