REEDSPORT — The Lower Umpqua Library in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering a free program Mobility for Seniors by Rolf Konig.
The class is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, at 12:30 at the Lower Umpqua Library located at 395 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport.
In the Mobility for Seniors' session will cover the benefits of physical activity and mobility exercises for senior citizens will be discussed. Rolf will also demonstrate basic exercises for all seniors independent of their current physical condition.
The objectives of the program are for participants: To learn techniques that improve their mobility, strength, and balance; discuss how regular practice of these techniques can help prevent falls; and to find out how regular physical activity improves blood pressure, sugar metabolism, bone and joint strength, and cognitive functions.
Participants will receive a handout describing simple exercises that can be performed at home.
Have questions? Call 541-271-3500 or visit the library's website at www.luld.org.