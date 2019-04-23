NORTH BEND — Dr. Ruth L. Miller will hold the next in her series of free Saturday Seminars 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Evergreen Court located at 451 O'Connel St. in North Bend. The May address will be on "Mind and Matter."
Scientific thought was developed on the basis of a separation of mental and physical processes – the Cartesian split. For the past hundred years more evidence points to an inseparable relationship between the mind and the material world. Dr. Miller draws on decades of futures research and metaphysical exploration to help us transcend the probable and extend the possible. Join Dr. Miller, a lifelong student of consciousness, culture, and the mind, as she explores the understandings of different times and places.
This free and open to the public community event is sponsored by the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which meets Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Dolphin Theater Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave. in Empire. Website: www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org.