PORT ORFORD — The Mildred Hill Concert Series will present five (instead of the regular four) concerts in 2020, a first for the MHCS. Each concert is held at 7 p.m. in the Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St. in Port Orford. Admission is $15 at the door or tickets can be obtained from the Food Co-op in Port Orford. People under 18 are admitted free.
"Please put the schedule of concerts on your refrigerator or device to remind you of the events," said an organizer.
Saturday, May 30: The Purple Gang from Pacific High School led by Marty Hansen will start the season as has been the tradition for the last several years. The energy and talent shown by the singers and instrumentalists are a treat. The music director may even include Driftwood students this year.
Saturday, June 13: Sue Carney with her program "Musical Origins: From the Stone Age to Shakespeare" is the newest addition to the Mildred Hill community. Carney will play an assortment of seldom-heard historic instruments, including woodwinds, strings, percussion and prehistoric predecessors of modern instruments. Carney was a resident composer, featured performer, and music director at the Ashland Shakespeare Festival from 1984-2016.
Saturday, July 11: The Old Time Fiddlers from the District 5 South Coast Area will fill the audience with their friendship and music. This group performs at the Bullards Beach State Park campground amphitheater in Bandon during the summer. They also play for the many care centers and community center events throughout the area.
Friday, Sept. 11: Will "Zeke" Hubel will entertain audiences with his jazz ensemble as he plays the guitar and sings along. Hubel has performed at the Old Cheese Factory in Langlois and in Bandon and Coos Bay. He is a well-known virtuoso of the jazz guitar and has a magnificent voice.
Saturday, Oct. 10: James Edwards from Ashland will play his classical guitars as the final MHCS of the season. This is a command performance for Edwards as he played for the MHC a few years ago and was asked back at popular request. His lively yet soothing music is just the memory organizers want to leave with the community this season.
Refreshments are served during the intermission of each program and CDs of performers are usually available. Call 541-601-1304 for further information.