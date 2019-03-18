COOS BAY — Marshfield High School seniors' MHS Charity Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Marshfield in the auditorium.
Watch 18 young men and women showcase their various talents and engage the audience. This is the final fundraiser event of the year for the MHS Charity Program. The pageant fundraiser will support The ARK Project, located on campus, helps provide basic needs, crisis intervention and advocacy, and essential support services to homeless children and their families.
The program also supports ORCCA's Share Bear Snack Pack program that provides nutritional snack for children to take home over the weekend and holidays when school meal programs are not available, almost 40 weeks a year.
Cost to attend is $5 at the door. All proceeds will go to local worthwhile causes.