NORTH BEND — All faith traditions are invited and welcome at Unity By The Bay for a metaphysical Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Friday, April 19. The Seder will include all the traditional elements, providing metaphysical meaning to the storytelling that we can apply to our everyday lives. The service also will include a potluck dinner.
The Seder will be followed by a Good Friday Tannebrae service. Based on the last seven words or phrases of Jesus, this time of meditation is deeply moving and prepares us for the inner transformation of the Easter experience wherein our soul moves from the limitations of human consciousness to expanded spiritual consciousness.
Call Unity By The Bay at 541-290-2122 to RSVP or for more information. Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union in North Bend. Their Sunday Celebration Service is held at 10 a.m.