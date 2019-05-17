Shows begin at 7 p.m. every Saturday starting June 1 and run through Saturday, Aug. 31. A final weekend show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Matinee shows begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The following dates also are available for Sunday performances: July 21, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
Ticket pricing is $12.50 for adults and $5 for audience members 12 and younger.
Sawdust Theatre is located at 120 N Adams, in Coquille.
Advance tickets are available at the Coquille Chamber of Commerce, Kathryn's Unique Gifts and River Cities Realty, all in Coquille or online at sawdusttheatre.com.
Have questions? Call 541-396-4563.