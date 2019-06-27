COOS BAY — The public is invited to meet the new pastor of the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay during a service of installation being held at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at the church. The church is located at 1140 S. 10th St.
James Alexander and his wife, Patty come to the area after years of service teaching youth and adult education as the assistant pastor at The Rising. Most recently Alexander was the senior pastor at Crossings Church in Spanish Fork, Utah.
A potluck will follow the installation so that the congregation can meet and greet the new pastor and his family.
For more information, call 541-267-2439.