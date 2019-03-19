COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum continues the tradition of hosting the annual Maritime Art Exhibition. The exhibition is officially recognized and co-sponsored by the American Society of Marine Artists.
Coinciding with the opening of the 26th annual Maritime Art Exhibition is the Plein Air/Paint Out event for maritime painters. Plein Air is a day of painting outdoors within 10 miles of Coos Art Museum: the city docks, shipyards, boat basins, sandy beaches, rocky coves, rugged shorelines, dramatic cliffs, lush rain forests and cultured gardens.
The 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition, July 13-Sept. 29, is open to all artists producing original maritime themed art in painting and sculpture, including members of American Society of Marine artists and International Society of Marine Painters. Calvin Liang of Corona, Calif., will be the featured artist for 2019.
Submission deadline is Saturday, April 27. Find the prospectus and entry form online at www.coosart.org