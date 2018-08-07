PORT ORFORD — The Redfish Rocks Community Team has teamed up with CoastWatch, Oregon Coast Aquarium, and multiple other organizations to bring a weekend of Marine Science & Fun to Port Orford.
The weekend begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, with a presentation at the OSU Field Station by Dr. Dawn Goley of Humbolt State University. Dr. Goley, a professor of Zoology, is the director of the Marine Mammal Education and Research program at Humbolt State, and is the HSU Stranding Coordinator for the Marine Mammal Stranding Network. OSU Field Station is located at 444 Jackson St. in Port Orford.
On Saturday, Aug. 11, there are three citizen science surveys taking place at Battle Rock State Park. At 10 a.m. there is a Marine Mammal Survey; at 1 p.m. a Beach Bird Survey; and at 3 p.m. Guided Beach Walk.
The Redfish Rangers, Shoreline Education for Awareness and CoastWatch have a booth at the Port Orford Street Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free stickers, a T-shirt raffle, and information about the Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve. The Saturday events come to a close at 6:30 p.m. with CoastWatch/BioBlitz information presented by Fawn Custer, volunteer coordinator for CoastWatch, and Ian Throckmorton from Oregon Coast Aqaurium. This takes place at the OSU Field Station on Jackson Street.
The last BioBlitz of the summer will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, the Rocky Point Beach Access, 2 miles south of Port Orford. A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of a defined area on a single day (occasionally two), with the goal of identifying all the species found in that area at one time.
Find more information on the BioBlitz at https://oregonshores.org/events/bioblitz-redfish-rocks.
For information on Marine Science & Fun, email Fawn Custer at fawn@oregonshores.org or Maya Holiman, maya@redfishrocks.org.