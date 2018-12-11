Try 1 month for 99¢
COOS BAY — On the third Saturday of each month Coos Art Museum hosts something called CAM Community Days where a family friendly art project can be made with free admission between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

At the next CAM Community Days anyone can make a Wood Slice Ornament. Join Coos Art Museum staff and volunteers Saturday, Dec. 15, for the final monthly Community Day of the year. All the supplies needed to paint your own wood slice ornament will be available. So drop in to get out of the rain, wander through the museum then stay to paint an ornament.

For more information about Coos Art Museum visit www.coosart.org.

