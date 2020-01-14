COOS BAY — Every month the Coos Art Museum welcomes the community to enjoy a free day at the museum. With four exhibits this month, there will be a lot to see.
While you’re at the museum, stop by the Art Education classroom for some festive fun as the museum celebrates the new year making Chinese lanterns. There will be a few different versions to try, from super easy to a fun challenge. Make one or all our of the projects and work at your own pace. All the supplies you’ll need will be provided.
Make your goal in 2020 is to do more things as a family and try the Coos Art Museum’s CAM Day. Coos Art Museum’s CAM Community Day is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.