NORTH BEND — Magician Jay Frasier will perform at the North Bend Public Library starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and will return July 6.
Frasier is an award-winning master of sleight-of-hand and physical comedy. He is the recipient of a Dom Deluise Comedy Magic Award, he won the 2014 Portland Magic Jam Magic Contest, and his works of original magic have been featured in Genii Magazine. Audiences of all ages will experience the impossible made possible, reinforcing their sense of wonder and engaging their imaginations.
The performance is a part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program features weekly programs for a variety of ages and is made possible by the support of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library and a Ready to Read grant from the OR State Library. All library programs are free, but a library card is required to check out books and other materials.
For more information about this and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.