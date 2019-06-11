COQUILLE - Who doesn't love roses? If you love roses, take your treasured buds to the South Western Oregon Rose Society's 42nd annual "Magical Memories" Rose Show Saturday, June 22.
Bring your buds, blooms and or bouquets between 7-9:30 a.m. to Coos County OSU Extension located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and then the doors will open for the public 1-3 p.m. to see the magnificent specimens of roses that have been entered. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
What's important to a rose specimen? Form, substance, color, stem and foliage, size and balance and proportion. Points will be awarded for each American Rose Society standard. All roses will be placed in their variety name, in alphabetical order. Don't worry if you don't know, club members will be on hand to help you identify your roses.
Containers will be available for all but artistic design entries — sorry, no American Flag use. Miniature, tea, single or spray, bring your rose to show. There will be an awards.
Steve Pennington, show chairman, said this show is one of the few that are left in the state. The Rogue River Rose Society once was host to the largest show in the state but now the Portland area and Coquille are the last in the state.
Pennington said in the Garden Valley neighborhood he lives in probably has only two or three people who care about their landscapes and a few others may hire in yard help.
The SWORS group hosts the annual show in June, holds a summer potluck and garden tour, travels to nurseries around the state and holds a holiday celebration. Annual dues are $15 per person or $20 for a family. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday, except July and August, at Coos Bay Fire Station located at 450 Elrod Ave.
For more information call 541-808-7230, 541-572-0144 or 541-572-3426.