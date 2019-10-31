NORTH BEND — Wildflour Cafe & Catering, Tara and John Moore, will host a Polynesian Tiki Luau paired with Stillwagon Distillery spirits Saturday, Nov. 2.
Wildflour's Tara Moore said about their dinner, "It’s not a fundraiser or anything just a night of fun in the dark cold nights, we plan to have one once a month. We partnered up with Rick from Stillwagon, it was his idea and he wanted to work with us."
"We are also showcasing a couple dishes that Patrick and Angie from Operation Rebuild Hope are making. They are starting a food truck and 22 percent of the proceeds will go to Bryan’s Home. So we wanted to help them out and let people know about it." Pacific Coast Cuisine food truck is the female veteran-owned food truck that will be opening soon at Bryan's Home and has pledged to donate 22 percent of their profits to ORH's Bryan's Home.
"It is going to be fun, we’ve got a ukulele player, and prizes for best Hawaiian shirt and best dressed couple," added Moore.
The Polynesian Tiki Luau will be held 6-8 p.m. at Wildflour Cafe & Catering, located at 1989 Sherman Ave, North Bend. This event is limited to 35 seats, $65 per ticket, dinner will include a Tiki mug with a Mai Tai.
Hors d'oeuvres will include Musubi and Ahi Tuna Poke in Butter Lettuce Cups. The entree features Kalua-style roasted pig with barbecue sauce prepared with Stillwagon Fig Rum; Guam-style chicken; coconut rice and Hawaiian mac salad. Dessert options will include banana-pineapple bread and pineapple upside down cake with a Stillwagon Rum glaze, coconut whip and toasted coconut.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Tara and John Moore at 541-808-3633.