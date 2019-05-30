COOS BAY — United Way of Southwestern Oregon fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every resident in Coos and Curry counties using a "Give-Advocate-Volunteer" approach.
The annual workplace giving campaign and other fundraising events support dozens of local non-profit agencies; advocacy centers around a collective impact approach to increase workforce and affordable/sustainable housing; and volunteering for United Way comes in many forms including Board membership and helping with our annual Day of Caring and Coats & Shoes for Kids projects.
These activities are locally governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, and recruiting is underway. The ideal Board member lives in Coos or Curry county, has a keen awareness of our community's needs and a passion for addressing those needs. United Way Board members serve a three-year term and are expected to attend monthly Board meetings held noon-1 p.m. on the third Wednesday, at 186 N 8th St. in Coos Bay), join at least one committee, and assist with at least one quarterly event.
To receive an application for United Way's Board of Directors, or to hear more about this opportunity, please email board@unitedwayswo.org or call 541-267-5202.