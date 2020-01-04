MYRTLE POINT — Dora, on Dora, will be the topic of the upcoming Local Lore program presented in Dora by Christy Sanders. Dora Bigelow Gearhart moved to Dora (already named for a postmaster’s daughter) in 1908 when she accepted a teaching assignment at Pleasant Hill School.
Sanders will share excerpts from the diary that Dora Gearhart kept from 1927 to 1975. The program will include photographs of the Gearhart family and of their Pleasant Hill house which still stands on Sitkum Lane. The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.
Dora Gearhart’s husband, John Neal Gearhart, was appointed Coos County surveyor in 1933.
The Gearhart presentation, sponsored by Dora Library, will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Dora Center, 56125 Goldbrick Road, Myrtle Point. The public is invited to this free event, and refreshments will be served.
The final Local Lore event for this winter will be the first of two presentations on “Well-behaved Women Seldom Make History.” The presentation on Sunday, Feb. 17 will focus on women who lived in Sitkum.
For more information, call Dora Library at 541-572-6009 or call 541-572-2182.