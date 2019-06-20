CHARLESTON — The July Art Reception at South Slough will feature local artist Vicki Affatati. The public is invited to view paintings of owls, herons, butterflies and more 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
During the artist reception, Education Specialist Eric Dean will give a brief walk and talk presentation highlighting the beauty of the South Slough Reserve. The South Slough Reserve is located 4 miles south of Charleston at 61907 Seven Devils Road.
Those attending will be offered light refreshments provided by the Friends of South Slough Reserve while they visit with local artist Vicki Affatati. Questions? Contact Deborah at 541-888-5558, ext. 158 or deborah.rudd@state.or.us