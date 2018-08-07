COOS BAY — Katherine Andreasen artwork will be featured on the inside wall exhibit and in the lobby cases of Coos Bay Public Library during the month of August.
The work of landscape artist Katherine C. Andreasen, Coos Bay, reflects her love of her family’s and Coos County’s seafaring past. She finds many of her subjects along rural county byways, fading evidence of a nautical past: A dory, land-locked and forgotten, tied on the side of a country road; a salmon troller docked at a piling in a quiet tidal channel.
“The Oregon sea coast is inspiring. It seems you are greeted with a different world every time you visit the ocean or look at the bay,” Katherine says. “I love to beachcomb the local beaches, and the fishing vessels found in the Charleston harbor represent the maritime and nautical history of the south coast.”
Katherine graduated from the University of Oregon in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Science. She works at the South Slough Reserve where she has been employed since 1999. “I am grateful to live and work in such a beautiful area and I enjoy sharing what inspires me with others,” she says.
Katherine’s paintings and art work of the Oregon coast are featured at Charleytown Marketplace and Kinnee’s Gifts ’N Shells in Charleston.