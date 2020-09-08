Local actors to present 'King Lear' on YouTube

COOS BAY — Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park and Dolphin Players will present "King Lear" on YouTube Live on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m.
To access the presentations, on Sept 12 use the following link: https://youtu.be/po9MHCgxu94 and on Sept. 13, use this link: https://youtu.be/G2wBL8oGBvM
"Love cools, friendship falls off, brothers divide: in cities, mutinies; in countries, discord; in palaces, treason, and the bond cracked 'twixt son and father.'"
"Join us for Shakespeare's most intricate tragedy and explore how loves and loyalties change as we all stand alone, connected only by technology; bareheaded before the storm," said a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In