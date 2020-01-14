NORTH BEND — Experience the joy of dancing to live music provided by local musicians who play selections from all around the world. A dance class is free every Monday and starts at 7 p.m. Meet in the multi-purpose room of the Coos Curry Housing Authority, located at 1700 Monroe in North Bend.
The South Coast Folk Society started welcoming public participation to this exciting new dance class Jan. 13. The public is invited to learn a variety of interesting dances, with a new one each week. This class is ideal for beginners and experienced dancers alike. Singles, couples of all ages and families can all enjoy this casual social gathering. No previous experience is required. Drop-ins also are encouraged to attend any class. Every session is a fresh start with dances taught.
Coos Curry Housing Authority's multi-purpose room main entrance is on Connecticut Street, just three blocks west of the North Bend Library.
The emphasis will be on traditional dances from America, Europe, and other cultures from around the world. These dances include circles, line dances, set dances, folk, English and ballroom dances. Additionally new musicians are invited to join the band. For more information, email southcoastfolksociety@gmail.com or call Paul at 541-404-8267.
South Coast Folk Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, study, teaching, enjoyment, and continuing evolution of traditional and historical dance, music, and song. http://www.southcoastfolksociety.com
The free dances are courtesy of the following business sponsors for supporting the Folk Society: Liberty Pub, Coastal Spas, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Empire Bakery, Coos Head Food Co-op, O’Brien Dentistry, Wavecrest Discoveries, Coos Bay Toyota, Farr's Hardware, Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, Gold Coast Security, Elgin Orthodontics, The Stockpot Restaurant, Grocery Outlet, Costello Law Office, Downtown Health & Fitness, SharkBite's Seafood Cafe, Honda World, Tokyo Bistro, Mckay’s Markets, Cedar Electric, Evergreen Court Retirement Community, Richard Voellinger, Reneé Frati Insurance, and the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.